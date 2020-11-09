Guitarist RICHIE FAULKNER On Being A Member Of JUDAS PRIEST For Almost 10 Years - "It Is Everything I Can Ever Ask For"

Guesting on The Eddie Trunk Podcast, Judas Priest guitarist looked back on his time playing guitar for Lauren Harris, the daughter of Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris, as well as how Judas Priest got in touch with him to join the band, and being part of the band for almost a decade.

On being contacted by Judas Priest

Faulkner: "I was recommended to them via a good friend of mine, Pete Friesen, who ironically enough used to play in the fucking Alice Cooper band. So a couple of the crew guys knew Pete from the band called The Almighty, which incidentally was fronted by Ricky Warwick (Black Star Riders), and for one reason or another, Pete put them onto me. I used to play with Pete in a cover band back in the early 2000s, and Pete gave them an old number, he gave the wrong number - so Priest were persistent fortunately enough for me, and they contacted Maiden's production team and asked if anyone's got my number. So it wasn't completely down to that connection, but that definitely helped when they tried to track me down and called me up."

On being a member of Judas Priest for almost 10 years

Faulkner: "It's coming up to a decade, and to be honest without being a dick, I mean, I got into the band on their farewell tour. I was under no illusion that Priest was going to be going any more than two, three years, maybe, maximum. So to still be... I've just come off-tour with Priest more or less, we're working on new music with Priest as everyone knows... 10 years later, it is everything I can ever ask for. I know it's a bit of a cliche, but it's true. Ten years later still going strong, that's so awesome."

