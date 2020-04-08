Guitarist TOBY KNAPP “Under Quarantine”; Makes Musical Changes
April 8, 2020, 24 minutes ago
Guitarist Toby Knapp recently revealed on his personal Facebook page that it was time to do something outside of the heavy metal genre.
The guitarist states: "The last few years in particular have been heavy explorations into traditional heavy metal, black metal and neo-classical inspired instrumental metal. I pushed my solo work, my black metal work as Waxen and my power metal work in Necrytis to the points where I can't see follow ups to any of it without rehashing myself".
In the span of three years Knapp has released several albums such as the self-titled Affliktor album, two Waxen albums, two Necrytis albums and two solo albums.
"I really started thinking 'what's the point?' the guitarist continues:
"Where do I go from there? Play faster, get darker, put more power in power metal? As a middle aged man I only want to play something if it is new, exciting and a challenge".
With no performing band in place and no desire to repeat the past, the guitarist found inspiration in the music that he started with.
Knapp continues: "I'm not a ‘blues man’ but of course that is where everything started for me. As a child, I took over my parent’s record collection and it was all about Jimmy Page, Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Leslie West, Robin Trower, Johnny Winter and I was keen about blues. I didn't want to do it because the local scene was saturated with Stevie Ray Vaughn clones so I went in the opposite direction which landed me a deal on Shrapnel Records at nineteen years old, playing technical thrash metal.”
With his inspiration recently reignited by returning to a steady diet of Van Morrison records he purchased as a 12 year old, the decision was made:
"I asked the record company, who specialize in really dark stuff- the blackest of black metal, ‘can I do a heavy blues album?’ I sent them a link to an early Johnny Winter performance as reference to where I wanted to go and they said ‘do it, reinvent yourself, explore, we are behind it’. So here I am with a Telecaster and a slide and working on new music. I didn't think I had any more music in me, but I do.”
Knapp has begun the writing and recording process of his first foray into the blues world, with a strong "live" lineup in place, should he decide to tour.
Knapp states: "Maybe it is the thought that I will never perform live again because of what it going on in the world right now that lit a fire for me. If given the chance, I want to get out there and do it and present my listeners with a completely different musical angle than they are used to hearing from me".
"I still love heavy metal and will return to it someday for certain," Knapp concludes.