Guitarists DERRY GREHAN And SEAN KELLY Teaming Up For Songwriting Workshop In Alberta

Honeymoon Suite guitarist and songwriter Derry Grehan will team up with Lee Aaron's axeman Sean Kelly for a guitar and songwriting workshop in Airdrie, Alberta on April 22nd at SLAM. The clinic runs from 9:00am - 5:00pm, tickets are now available. Go to this location for event information.

Over 30 years ago Honeymoon Suite stepped into Phase One Studios, Toronto to record their first album. In September 2016, Boom 97.3 brought them back to where it all began. In front of a small studio audience, the band performed some of their biggest hits and some new tunes they’ve been working on. Check out the footage below.