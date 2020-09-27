Guitars Signed By RUSH Legends To Benefit Ontario Hospitality Front-Line Workers

Waddington’s charity auctions have announced a partnership with hard rock icons Rush featuring guitars donated and signed by Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson. All proceeds will directly benefit Ontario hospitality front-line workers through the Toronto Restaurant Workers Relief Fund; the Bartender’s Benevolent Fund; and independent Ontario restaurants through Savehospitality.ca.





The auction also features over 300 lots of exceptional wines and winery tours including highly sought-after wines donated from Ontario’s finest cellars, newly created blends in an historic cuvée, classified Bordeauxs, Fine Italians, Rhône wines, incredible experiences and so much more.

Not to be missed: the Château Latour 1945, 1982 and 1990 and tour, tasting, and lunch at the Château; a vertical of Penfolds Grange with a personalized visit to the winery; and the four Barrels of Cuvée from the Heart from Ontario’s Thomas Bachelder – created with the help of over 30 Ontario winemakers to support our Ontario’s hospitality industry. All lots include a restaurant gift certificate.

(Photo by Jennifer Bartram-Scmitt)