GUNS N' ROSES - 2021 Rescheduled North American Tour Dates To Be Announced Later This Month

Back in May, Guns N' Roses announced that their 2020 North American Tour was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A message from the band read: “The North American tour is being rescheduled out of an abundance of caution. We will share the updated schedule as soon as the dates are finalized & all tickets will be honored accordingly.”

“If you are a ticket holder and would prefer a refund, please visit livenation.com/refund for your options.”

“Thank you for your understanding during this time as we look forward to coming back together very soon.”

Today, July 20th, Ticketmaster sent the following email to GN'R ticket holders:

“We wanted to let you know that the event organizer is working on rebooking a tour for 2021 which includes your event. You will receive another email from us on July 27th with the full details for 2021.”

“Hang on to your tickets - In the next update you receive from us, we'll include information on how to obtain a refund should you be unable to make the new event date. At that time, all fans will be given 30 days to request a refund.”

“Thank you for your patience and understanding. We look forward to gathering and celebrating the live experience together again.”

Postponed 2020 dates:

July

4 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest – AmFam Amp

8 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park

11 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park

13 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

16 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park

18 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

21 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

24 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field

26 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

29 - Commerce City, CO - DICK'S Sporting Goods Park

August

2 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park

5 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park

8 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

12 - Atlanta, GA - Bobby Dodd Stadium

15 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium

18 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field

21 - Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium

23 - Fargo, ND - Fargodome

26 - Missoula, MT - Grizzly Stadium