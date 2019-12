GUNS N' ROSES - Additional Show Added For London Due To High Demand

Due to high demand, Guns N' Roses have added a second show in London to their recently announced European tour schedule. The second London date is scheduled for May 30 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. All dates below.

Guns N' Roses European dates:

May

20 - Passeio Martimo De Alges - Lisbon, Portugal

23 - Estadio Benito Villamarin - Seville, Spain

26 - Olympiastadion - Munich, Germany

29 - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - London, England

30 - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - London, England

June

2 - Volksparkstadion - Hamburg, Germany

6 - Sweden Rock Festival - Solvesborg, Sweden

9 - Ernst Happel Stadium - Vienna, Austria

12 - Firenze Rocks - Firenze, Italy

14 - Stade de Suisse - Berne, Switzerland

17 - PGE Narodowy - Warsaw, Poland

19 - Letnany Airport - Prague, Czech Republic

21 - Pinkpop - Landgraaf, Netherlands

27 - Marlay Park - Dublin, Ireland