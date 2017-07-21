GUNS N' ROSES Announce New Dates For Not In This Lifetime Tour; Includes Shows In Toronto, New York, Los Angeles And More

Three decades ago today, Guns N’ Roses transformed and transfixed the world of rock and roll forever with their seminal debut album, Appetite For Destruction. To celebrate the multi-platinum record that welcomed fans to the jungle and topped the Billboard 200, the unprecedented legends of rock are announcing a selection of new stops on their momentous Not In This Lifetime Tour.

Named the #1 selling tour worldwide for 2017, stadiums were sold out this summer across the UK, Europe, and Israel. The highly anticipated North American run of the tour kicks off July 27th in St. Louis, MO and the music icons are revealing eleven more coveted dates in cities across the US including Newark, DC, Hartford, Louisville, Milwaukee, Nashville, Sacramento, and San Diego. They will also be adding a second stop in Toronto, and third dates in both New York and Los Angeles.

Citi is the official pre-sale credit card for the Guns N’ Roses Not In This Lifetime tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase US pre-sale tickets beginning Monday, July 24th at 10 AM, local time until Thursday, July 27th at 10 PM, local time through Citi’s Private Pass program. Tickets for the Los Angeles date November 29th at The Forum will be available beginning Monday, July 31st at 10 AM, local time through Thursday, August 3 at 10 PM, local time. For complete presale details visit citiprivatepass.com.

In Canada, American Express Card Members can purchase pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, July 25th at 10 AM, ET until Thursday, July 27th at 10 PM, ET. For more information, please visit livenation.com.

Tickets for new dates of the Not In This Lifetime tour go on sale to the general public starting Friday, July 28th at 10 AM, local time at livenation.com. Tickets for the Los Angeles show November 29th at The Forum will be available to the general public beginning on Friday, August 4th. Exclusive Guns N’ Roses VIP packages are available for North American dates at vipnation.com.

Last night the band continued their celebration of the 30th anniversary of Appetite For Destruction and the upcoming start of their North American outing with an exclusive show at Harlem’s world famous Apollo Theater. The intimate evening for fans was the first time Guns N’ Roses performed at the iconic venue. Appetite For Destruction sold 30 million copies globally when it leapt onto the scene in 1987 and became the bestselling US debut in music history.

Following the group’s 1985 formation, Guns N’ Roses injected unbridled, unrivalled, and unstoppable attitude into the burgeoning Los Angeles rock scene. The spirit went on to captivate the entire world with the release of their 1987 debut Appetite For Destruction – the best-selling US debut ever, moving 30 million copies globally. In 1991, the seven-time platinum Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II occupied the top two spots of the Billboard Top 200 upon release. Over the course of the past decade, Guns N’ Roses have performed sold out shows and headlined festivals worldwide following the critically acclaimed release of 2008’s RIAA platinum-certified Chinese Democracy. Six studio albums later, Guns N’ Roses are one of the most important and influential acts in music history and continue to set the benchmark for live performances connecting with millions of fans across the globe. Guns N’ Roses’ are Axl Rose (vocals, piano), Duff McKagan (bass), Slash (lead guitar), Dizzy Reed (keyboard), Richard Fortus (rhythm guitar), Frank Ferrer (drums), and Melissa Reese (keyboard).

Tour dates:

July

27 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome At America’s Center +

30 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium +

August

2 - Denver, CO - Sports Authority Field at Mile High **

5 - Little Rock, AK - War Memorial Stadium **

8 - Miami, FL - Miami Marlins Stadium **

11 - Winston-Salem, NC - BB&T Field at Wake Forest University ++

13 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium ++

16 - Buffalo, NY - New Era Field

19 - Montreal, QC - Parc Jean Drapeau ^

21 - Ottawa, ON - TD Place Stadium ^

24 - Winnipeg, MB - Investors Group Field ^

27 - Regina, SK - New Mosaic Stadium at Evraz Place

30 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium ^

September

1 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place Stadium *

3 - George, WA - The Gorge *

6 - El Paso, TX - Sun Bowl Stadium ***

8 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome ***

October

8 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

11 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

12 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

15 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

16 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

19 - Washington D.C. - Verizon Center

22 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

23 - Hartford, CT - XL Center

26 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena

29 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre

30 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre

November

2 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesers Arena

3 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

6 - Chicago, IL - United Center

7 - Milwaukee, WI - Bradley Center

10 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

13 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

14 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

17 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

18 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

21 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena

24 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center

25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

28 - San Diego, CA - Valley View Casino Center

29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

*** with ZZ Top

+ with Deftones

** with Sturgill Simpson

* with Royal Blood

++ with Live

^ with Our Lady Peace