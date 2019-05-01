GUNS N' ROSES Bassist DUFF McKAGAN Discusses His Irish Roots - "I Do Have A Lot Of Family"

Duff McKagan spoke to Ireland's eonmusic about his Irish roots, his experiences of playing at Ireland's Slane Event, and his upcoming appearance at 2019's Co. Laois Electric Picnic. Duff made his comments while speaking to eonmusic's Eamon O'Neill at a press event for new album, Tenderness, in London last week.

McKagan, who is an Irish passport-holder, spoke of the perks of being Irish. Said Duff: “Do you know it’s the most-liked passport in the world?!”

Talking about his previous visits to the country, the bass player recalled Guns N' Roses first ever gig in Ireland, when they headlined the Slane event in May 1992. “I do have a lot of family”, he laughed; “The first time Guns played there I had like, one hundred and twenty cousins [that showed up]. I have a sizable family.”

When pressed on whether his guest-list for his Electric Picnic appearance on Saturday, August 31 would be sizable, he responded; “I’ve got it managed now to just my immediate cousins, and then we’ll take it from there."

McKagan's new solo album, Tenderness (out on May 31), sees him reflecting on his experiences traveling the globe over two and a half years on Guns N’ Roses’ Not In This Lifetime tour. Encountering heartbreak, anger, fear, confusion and divide on his travels during this tumultuous time in our world history, McKagan channeled a collective hurt into songs of monolithic power.

“We’re becoming divided at a time when we need each other most,” says McKagan. “When huge industries get replaced because of modernization, it’s time to retrain and bolster up those who get swept aside. Homelessness and drug addiction are avoidable in this country if we come together and get private and public cogs turning together in a positive direction. We can at least try to tackle mental illness while we’re at it. But alas, we stump and lie, point fingers and divide. We’re way better than this. As a father, I must say and do something now because I love my girls and my wife, and I love my country, and I feel I must be strong and use my voice now, do it while I’m able or perhaps never get a chance ever again.”

Available for pre-order is a special limited edition Tenderness deluxe book, which includes the album on 180-gram yellow & red starburst vinyl, the CD, and features an exclusive lithograph signed and numbered by McKagan. The hard cover book contains 40-pages of photos from the recording sessions and also presents liner notes written by Duff detailing his experiences with each song and the project as a whole. The vinyl features 10 tracks and a unique sequence carefully selected by McKagan and the album’s Grammy-winning producer Shooter Jennings, while the CD includes 11 tracks.

Tracklisting:

“Tenderness”

“It’s Not Too Late”

“Wasted Heart”

“Falling Down”

“Last September”

“Chip Away”

“Cold Outside"

“Feel”

“Breaking Rocks”

“Parkland”

“Don’t Look Behind You”

“Chip Away”:

"Tenderness" lyric video:

“Don't Look Behind You”:

McKagan, backed by Shooter Jennings and his band, has announced a full European tour in support of the upcoming Tenderness album.

Tickets for the European dates are on sale via livenation.co.uk.

August

22 - Stodola - Warsaw, Poland

23 - Astra - Berlin, Germany

24 - Blue Moon Festival - Amsterdam, Holland

26 - Gloria - Cologne, Germany

27 - Alte Feurwache - Mannheim, Germany

29 - Islington Assembly Hall - London, England

31 - ​​Electric Picnic Festival - Dublin, Ireland

September

1 - Manchester Academy3 - Manchester, England

3 - ​​Le Trabendo - Paris, France

4 - Ancienne Belgique - Brussels, Belgium

6 - ​Dynamo - Zurich, Switzerland

8 - ​Santeria Club - Milan, Italy

(Photo - Eamon O'Neill)