GUNS N’ ROSES Bassist DUFF McKAGAN - "Fender Is The Ultimate Bass You Want To Play"; Video Interview

This past weekend, Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan attended the NAMM (National Association of Music Merchants) Convention in Anaheim, California. While there, Duff was interviewed by Mitch Gallagher of Sweetwater. In the chat, which can be enjoyed below, McKagan talks about his new Fender Signature Bass.

In other news, Duff McKagan, is putting the finishing touches on a solo album that’s coming in 2019.

McKagan began recording the album back in March 2018 with producer Shooter Jennings. The two worked out of Station House Studios, located in Echo Park, CA, writing and recording in-between McKagan’s tour with seminal rock band Guns N’ Roses and the release of Jennings’ eponymous album, Shooter.

The album will be McKagan’s musical follow-up to 2015’s bestselling book, How To Be A Man (And Other Illusions).

“I wrote a couple of articles about historical places I passed through on this last tour and people kept asking if that was going to be the focus of my next book,” says McKagan. “But an unseen and irrepressible force guided me to write little vignettes of reflective prose... little instant-reactions.

"The heartbreak, anger, fear, confusion and divide I have experienced over the last two and a half years of traveling this globe of ours coerced these words into songs that tell my truth, and one that I hope will spread and help us all. I do this for my daughters... I do this for my love of where I grew up... I do this, because I truly feel it must be done and said right now.”

“From the first night we sat together at my piano hashing out arrangements of his songs, before going into the studio to record them, I felt it was a really important record that had to be heard,” says Jennings. “The songs have so much heart and are so musical that I could just hear all the arrangements immediately and I could really feel them.”

About his connection to McKagan, Jennings says, “I met Duff right after I moved to Los Angeles nearly twenty years ago. I was such a massive Guns N' Roses fan when I was younger. I'd say that they had a lot to do with me even moving to LA. But there was some kind of magnetic force I guess that kept us orbiting each other over the years. When the idea of collaborating with him on this album came up, I was very eager to get the job as producer. I felt like the music this man made was part of the fabric of my own musical identity and that I would really love building a record with him. Once we sat down and started going over the songs he had, I instantly knew that the two of us were going to be a great fit together.”