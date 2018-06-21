GUNS N' ROSES Booking Agent KEN FERMAGLICH - "It’s A Whole New Day For The Band... We Believe In Their Ability To Do Incredible Things And We’re Seeing It Come To Life"

In a new interview with Pollstar, United Talent Agency's Ken Fermaglich talks about his work with clients including Guns N’ Roses. An excerpt follows:

Pollstar: Tell us about what it’s been like to work with the Guns N’ Roses tour.

Ken Fermaglich: "It’s continuing this year; there’s shows in Europe and more in Asia later in the year. It’s been an amazing ride, clearly. You hope to get yourself in a position where you can handle when something like this happens. At the end of the day, this has been fun and there are really great people I’ve gotten to work with in their camp."

Pollstar: Were you nervous about the project, given the band’s reputation from decades ago?

Ken Fermaglich: "The experience people are having right now, from a consumer perspective but also from a business perspective, is really good. Whatever happened in the past is past. I asked people early on in this project to suspend their opinions from the past and try to focus on the here and now and the future, because that’s how we’re looking at it.

"It’s a whole new day for the band and we believe in their ability to do incredible things and we’re seeing it come to life. Luckily, our business partners have done an amazing job, and I give credit to a lot of them. [Many] lived through problems 20 years ago and took all of that, parked it and said, “OK, show me what you can do today,” and the band has delivered."

Pollstar: Can you talk about what it was like to inherit a band with such a developed global audience?

Ken Fermaglich: "Back in the day they did do a lot of touring, for better or worse. I wasn't their agent back then, I can't really speak to it, but you can look at their tour history and see they went to a lot of places. Certainly they understood the ethic of touring and the need to tour, and, to the point earlier, a lot of [that work] was to promote their album and tour in support of the record. Due to the fact that the band was absent for all of those years and didn’t tour together that absence made the heart grow fonder for the fan and for the consumer to want to see it."

Read more at Pollstar.com.

Guns N’ Roses recently shared a behind-the-scenes look at the European run of their Not In This Lifetime Tour. The video shows at breakneck speed how Axl, Slash, Duff, and the rest of the crew prepare before hitting the stage at performances including Download Festival in the UK.

The band is currently on the road playing 27 dates through the end of the year, and will close 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa on November 29th. To view the band's complete tour schedule, click here.

(Photo: Katarina Benzova)