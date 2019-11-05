GUNS N' ROSES Guitarist SLASH Guests On Episode One Of Marshall Podcast; Audio

The Marshall Podcast is hosted by Dan P. Carter and features exclusive interviews with the greatest names in guitar music. It focuses on tales from touring, album anecdotes, rig setups and playing tips from people who have rocked stages all around the globe.

Episode one begins with a true legend - Guns N' Roses lead guitarist Slash. An excerpt has been transcribed by BraveWords as follows:

Slash: "I had no aspirations of playing guitar. I didn't really ever think about playing an instrument until it was in my lap, and that was when Steven (Adler - original GN'R drummer) turned me onto it. Prior to that, I was just a huge music fan. I went to millions of concerts with my parents and shit, but it never clicked. It never occured to me to become a musician. As much as it turned me on to watch them set up the gear, and to be in the studio or something; we were around the music business a lot so, any of that kind of stuff, it was always exciting to me. But it just never dawned on me to pick it up."

(Photo - Aaron Small)