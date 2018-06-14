GUNS N' ROSES - Lost In Vegas Reacts To "Coma" - "This Sounds Like The Essence Of Rock"

Ryan and George at Lost In Vegas, who grabbed BraveWords' attention thanks to Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, have since gained a loyal following of metal and rock fans. In the video below, the dynamic duo take on the often overlooked Guns N' Roses gem, "Coma".

The song appeared on Use Your Illusion I, released in 1991.

Guns N’ Roses is sharing a behind-the-scenes look at the European run of their Not In This Lifetime Tour. The video shows at breakneck speed how Axl, Slash, Duff, and the rest of the crew prepare before hitting the stage at performances including Download Festival in the UK.

The band is currently on the road playing 27 dates through the end of the year, and will close 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa on November 29th. To view the band's complete tour schedule, click here.