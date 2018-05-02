GUNS N' ROSES - Mysterious Destruction Is Coming Website Updated With Countdown Clock And New "Shadow Of Your Love" Snippet

Guns N' Roses news site GNRCentral is speculating on the meaning of a new website that has appeared online, GNR.fm, apparently set up by the band's record label Universal Music.

The new site, which includes the teaser line "Destruction Is Coming", as well as #APPETITEFORDESTRUCTION, could possibly be in support of a reissue of GN'R's classic album Appetite For Destruction, or maybe a clue that the Appetite lineup is planning on playing a show together.

The GNR.FM website has since been updated. It now features a countdown timer that is due to hit 0 this Thursday (May 3rd), and announcement of some kind will be made at midnight EST on May 4th. In addition, the site has added a high quality snippet of "Shadow Of Your Love" which sounds as if it has been remixed or re-recorded.

On top of that, the site now includes a map of the world, a compass that only works on mobile devices, and a newsletter sign-up button. Check it out here.