GUNS N' ROSES - Not In This Lifetime Selects; HQ Pro-Shot Tour Videos Streaming
September 17, 2020, an hour ago
Under the title Not In This Lifetime Selects, Guns N' Roses have released a string of videos, shot on the band's Not In This Lifetime tour. Watch below:
"Sweet Child O' Mine", Download Festival:
"Slither", Download Festival:
"Attitude", Download Festival:
"Rocket Queen", Download Festival:
"Out Ta Get Me", Houston:
"Double Talkin' Jive", Salt Lake City:
"November Rain", Mexico City:
"It's So Easy", Salt Lake City:
"New Rose", Mexico City:
"My Michelle", Mexico City:
"Coma", Houston:
"You Could Be Mine", Download Festival:
"This I Love", Mexico City: