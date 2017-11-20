GUNS N' ROSES Pay Tribute To MALCOLM YOUNG At Sacramento Show (Video)

During their November 18th show in Sacramento, CA, Guns N' Roses dedicated two staples of their live set - Bob Dylan's "Knockin' On Heaven's Door" and and AC/DC's "Whole Lotta Rosie" - to AC/DC guitarist Malcolm Young, who passed away on the weekend. at the age of 64. Fan-filmed video is available below.

Malcolm Young died peacefully on Saturday, November 18th at age 64 with his family by his bedside. Following is a statement released by the band:

"Today it is with deep heartfelt sadness that AC/DC has to announce the passing of Malcolm Young. Malcolm, along with Angus, was the founder and creator of AC/DC. With enormous dedication and commitment, he was the driving force behind the band. As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary, he was a perfectionist and a unique man. He always stuck to his guns and did and said exactly what he wanted. He took great pride in all that he endeavored. His loyalty to the fans was unsurpassed."

Young struggled with the onset of dementia for a period of time prior to being admitted to full-time nursing care in Sydney, Australia beginning in 2014.

Angus Young issued the following:

"As his brother, it is hard to express in words what he has meant to me during my life, the bond we had was unique and very special. He leaves behind an enormous legacy that will live on forever."

Members of the rock and metal community have paid tribute to Young and his enduring legacy:

While most of the world goes on with the day, many of us are mourning the loss of the great #malcolmyoung . I can't tell you how much joy he and @acdc have brought me. This is a legend, a real legend.lets all remember him not just today but every day 💜 Mal Rules!!

— Charlie Benante

— Charlie Benante







This is a monumentally sad day in Rock n Roll. RIP #MalcomYoung Take a moment of silence in his…

— Slash

— Slash







Sincerest condolences going out to the Young family today. Malcolm Young sadly passing too soon. Love ya Angus!

— Duff McKagan

— Duff McKagan







So sad to learn of the passing of yet another friend, Malcolm Young. He will be sadly missed. God Bless @ACDC

— Ozzy Osbourne

— Ozzy Osbourne







GOD BLESS MALCOLM YOUNG - 1953 - 2O17 tBLSt SDMF

— Zakk Wylde

— Zakk Wylde







This man inspired more rock & roll than the world will ever be able to measure. His infectious crunching riffs, iconic Gretsch & Marshall tone made him one of a kind. The epitome of true, badass rock & roll.

Thank you for the inspiration.#RipMalcolmYoung



Thank you for the inspiration.#RipMalcolmYoung

— Tom Keifer

— Tom Keifer







Malcolm is gone, and although his music lives on, there are no words to express this sadness. Bittersweet as it is, I'm happy he's free from the dementia and in Heaven with Bon and his brother George. I owe so much to Malcolm Young...

— Dave Mustaine

— Dave Mustaine







It is a sad day in rock and roll. Malcolm Young was my friend and the heart and soul of AC/DC. I had some of the best times of my life with him on our 1984 European tour. He will be missed and my deepest condolences to his family, bandmates and friends.

— Eddie Van Halen

— Eddie Van Halen







"I'm sad to hear of the passing of Malcolm Young. It was great to get the opportunity to open for AC/DC on the Highway To Hell tour & we certainly learned a thing or two. He was an incredible guitar player & the glue for that band onstage & off. RIP Malcolm, say hi to Bon." - Joe

— Def Leppard

— Def Leppard






