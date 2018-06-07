GUNS N' ROSES Perform "Shadow Of Your Love" For The First Time In Over 30 Years (Video)

On June 6th, Guns N' Roses performed at Dyrskuepladsen in Odense, Denmark, where they uleashed "Shadow Of Your Love" on stage for the first time in over 30 years. Fan-filmed video is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"It's So Easy"

"Mr. Brownstone"

"Chinese Democracy"

"Welcome to the Jungle"

"Double Talkin' Jive"

"Better"

"Estranged"

"Live and Let Die" (Wings cover)

"Slither" (Velvet Revolver cover)

"Rocket Queen"

"You Could Be Mine"

"New Rose" (The Damned cover)

"This I Love"

"Shadow Of Your Love" (first time live since June 22, 1987)

"Civil War"

- Slash guitar solo -

"Speak Softly Love" (Love Theme From The Godfather)

"Sweet Child O' Mine"

"Coma"

"Wichita Lineman" (Jimmy Webb cover)

"Wish You Were Here" (Pink Floyd cover)

"November Rain"

"Black Hole Sun" (Soundgarden cover)

"Knockin' on Heaven's Door" (Bob Dylan cover)

"Nightrain"

Encore:

"Don't Cry"

"The Seeker" (The Who cover)

"Paradise City"

During GN'R's June 3rd concert in Berlin, Germany, the band performed a cover of the Velvet Revolver track "Slither". Fan-filmed video can be seen below. The track was featured on the Velvet Revolver debut album Contraband, released in 2004. Velvet Revolver's lineup included Guns N' Roses members Slash, Duff McKagan and Matt Sorum, as well as frontman Scott Weiland and guitarist Dave Kushner.