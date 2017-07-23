GUNS N' ROSES - Quality Fan-Filmed Video From Invitation-Only Apollo Theater Show In Harlem Posted
July 23, 2017, 19 minutes ago
On July 20th, Guns N' Roses performed at Harlem's Apollo Theater for a special invitation-only concert for SiriusXM subscribers. Quality footage is available below.
The setlist on the night was as follows:
"It's So Easy"
"Mr. Brownstone"
"Welcome To The Jungle"
"Chinese Democracy"
"Double Talkin' Jive"
"Better"
"Estranged"
"Live And Let Die"
"Rocket Queen"
"You Could Be Mine"
"Can't Put Your Arms Around A Memory / A New Rose"
"This I Love"
"Civil War"
"Yesterdays"
"Coma"
"Godfather Theme"
"Sweet Child O' Mine"
"My Michelle"
"Whole Lot Of Rosie"
"Wish You Were Here / Layla"
"November Rain"
"Black Hole Sun"
"Only Women Bleed"
"Knockin' On Heaven's Door"
"Nightrain"
Encore:
"Sorry"
"Patience"
"The Seeker"
"Paradise City"