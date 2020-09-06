GUNS N' ROSES - South / Central American 2020 Tour Dates Cancelled

Not surprisingly, Guns N' Roses have cancelled their upcoming South and Central American tour, which was due to run through November and into December, due to the global pandemic. The official statement from the band is available below.

Guns N' Roses recently announced the dates for their rescheduled European tour. The dates kick off on June 2, 2021 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Says the band: "Hey Gunners, picking up where we left off last week, most of our 2020 European Tour dates are being rescheduled to June of 2021. The dates kick off in Lisbon, Portugal on June 2nd, 2021. Unfortunately, due to routing and venue availability issues that developed during the postponement process a select few shows were not able to be rescheduled and have been cancelled. We are forever grateful for your understanding and continued support during these unprecedented times. We are looking forward to getting back on stage."

New dates:

June 2021

2 - Passeio Maritimo de Alges - Lisbon, Portugal

5 - Estadio Benito Villamarín - Seville, Spain

12 - Nygatan 27 - Solvesborg, Sweden

18 - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - London, UK

19 - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - London, UK

22 - Marlay Park - Dublin, Ireland

24 - Green - Glasgow, Scotland

30 - Olympiastadion - Munich, Germany