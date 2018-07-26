GUNS N' ROSES To Record New Music? - "Right Now Our Focus Is On Touring And The Shows But Everyone Seems To Be Getting Along So You Never Know," Says AXL ROSE

Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose has offered a glimmer of hope to fans that are waiting for new music from the band.

In a new interview with Iceland Magazine, Rose reveals, "Right now our focus is on touring and the shows but everyone seems to be getting along so you never know."

Read the full interview at Iceland Magazine.

IQ Magazine recently reported that Guns N’ Roses recently broke the attendance record for a hard rock/metal act at Sweden’s Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg, Sweden. 64,289 people turned up to see the band perform, surpassing the record previously set by Metallica (63,036 attendees).