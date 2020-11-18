GUNS N' ROSES To Tour Australia And New Zealand In November 2021
November 18, 2020, 26 minutes ago
Guns N' Roses will return to tour Australia and New Zealand in November 2021.
As the first stadium tour announcement since the advent of COVID-19 and border closures pressed pause on touring, it's fair to say our appetite for live music performances by international megastars has peaked and in Guns N' Roses we trust!
Get on the Nightrain for first shot at tickets beginning November 23 (times listed here). Active Nightrain members will see their unique presale code displayed on the Tour page after logging in.
Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning November 26.
Dates:
6 - Metricon Stadium - Gold Coast, Australia
9 - Adelaide Oval - Adelaide, Australia
11 - Melbourne Cricket Ground - Melbourne, Australia
14 - ANZ Stadium - Sydney, Australia
16 - Suncorp Stadium - Brisbane, Australia
19 - Sky Stadium - Wellington, New Zealand
21 - Forsyth Barr Stadium - Dunedin, New Zealand
24 - Optus Stadium - Perth, Australia