GUNS N' ROSES To Tour Australia And New Zealand In November 2021

Guns N' Roses will return to tour Australia and New Zealand in November 2021.

As the first stadium tour announcement since the advent of COVID-19 and border closures pressed pause on touring, it's fair to say our appetite for live music performances by international megastars has peaked and in Guns N' Roses we trust!

Get on the Nightrain for first shot at tickets beginning November 23 (times listed here). Active Nightrain members will see their unique presale code displayed on the Tour page after logging in.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning November 26.

Dates:

6 - Metricon Stadium - Gold Coast, Australia

9 - Adelaide Oval - Adelaide, Australia

11 - Melbourne Cricket Ground - Melbourne, Australia

14 - ANZ Stadium - Sydney, Australia

16 - Suncorp Stadium - Brisbane, Australia

19 - Sky Stadium - Wellington, New Zealand

21 - Forsyth Barr Stadium - Dunedin, New Zealand

24 - Optus Stadium - Perth, Australia