GUNS N’ ROSES Upload Not In This Lifetime European Tour Recap Video Part 2
July 28, 2017, an hour ago
Guns N’ Roses have released Part 2 in a series of videos recapping the band’s Not In This Lifetime European Tour. Watch Parts 1 & 2 below:
Part 1:
Part 2:
Upcoming Guns N’ Roses tour dates are listed below.
July
30 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium +
August
2 - Denver, CO - Sports Authority Field at Mile High **
5 - Little Rock, AK - War Memorial Stadium **
8 - Miami, FL - Miami Marlins Stadium **
11 - Winston-Salem, NC - BB&T Field at Wake Forest University ++
13 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium ++
16 - Buffalo, NY - New Era Field
19 - Montreal, QC - Parc Jean Drapeau ^
21 - Ottawa, ON - TD Place Stadium ^
24 - Winnipeg, MB - Investors Group Field ^
27 - Regina, SK - New Mosaic Stadium at Evraz Place
30 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium ^
September
1 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place Stadium *
3 - George, WA - The Gorge *
6 - El Paso, TX - Sun Bowl Stadium ***
8 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome ***
October
8 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
11 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
12 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
15 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
16 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
19 - Washington D.C. - Verizon Center
22 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
23 - Hartford, CT - XL Center
26 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena
29 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre
30 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre
November
2 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesers Arena
3 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
6 - Chicago, IL - United Center
7 - Milwaukee, WI - Bradley Center
10 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
13 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
14 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
17 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
18 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
21 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena
24 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center
25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
28 - San Diego, CA - Valley View Casino Center
29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
*** with ZZ Top
+ with Deftones
** with Sturgill Simpson
* with Royal Blood
++ with Live
^ with Our Lady Peace