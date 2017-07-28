GUNS N’ ROSES Upload Not In This Lifetime European Tour Recap Video Part 2

Guns N’ Roses have released Part 2 in a series of videos recapping the band’s Not In This Lifetime European Tour. Watch Parts 1 & 2 below:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Upcoming Guns N’ Roses tour dates are listed below.

July

30 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium +

August

2 - Denver, CO - Sports Authority Field at Mile High **

5 - Little Rock, AK - War Memorial Stadium **

8 - Miami, FL - Miami Marlins Stadium **

11 - Winston-Salem, NC - BB&T Field at Wake Forest University ++

13 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium ++

16 - Buffalo, NY - New Era Field

19 - Montreal, QC - Parc Jean Drapeau ^

21 - Ottawa, ON - TD Place Stadium ^

24 - Winnipeg, MB - Investors Group Field ^

27 - Regina, SK - New Mosaic Stadium at Evraz Place

30 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium ^

September

1 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place Stadium *

3 - George, WA - The Gorge *

6 - El Paso, TX - Sun Bowl Stadium ***

8 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome ***

October

8 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

11 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

12 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

15 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

16 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

19 - Washington D.C. - Verizon Center

22 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

23 - Hartford, CT - XL Center

26 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena

29 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre

30 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre

November

2 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesers Arena

3 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

6 - Chicago, IL - United Center

7 - Milwaukee, WI - Bradley Center

10 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

13 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

14 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

17 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

18 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

21 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena

24 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center

25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

28 - San Diego, CA - Valley View Casino Center

29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

*** with ZZ Top

+ with Deftones

** with Sturgill Simpson

* with Royal Blood

++ with Live

^ with Our Lady Peace