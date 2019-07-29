GUS G. Introduces Speed Demon Pedal; Video

Speed Demon is a powerful overdrive circuit designed in conjunction with Gus G. covering his need of creating enormous riffs and supersonic solos. The saturation circuit has been precision-tuned to add clarity, punch and rich harmonics while compressing specific frequencies so that the guitar sound is tight but without being squashed to ensure that it will cut through the mix.

Speed Demon is designed and built in Athens, Greece by Crazy Tube Circuits. Features true-bypass and premium audio-grade components for superior sound quality and performance.

Controls:

Gain: set as a clean boost to wake up a dull amp or as an extra gain stage with your favorite lead amp for soaring solos with high headroom, excellent string-to-string clarity and note definition.

Tone: an active high frequency control circuit gives you limitless tonal tweaking options to enhance your rig. From smooth and warm to aggressive and raw with extra bite.

Volume: set the output volume of Speed Demon.

Footswitch: engage your Speed Demon.

Greek power metal icons, Firewind, the band of former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Gus G., have signed a worldwide record deal with German metal label AFM Records.

The collaboration between the band and AFM already started with the latest Firewind album Immortals, which AFM released in the North American territory back then. Subsequently, Gus G. signed with AFM to also release his solo albums together, and now Firewind’s future albums will be released worldwide via AFM.

Gus G. (who by the way, is the Greek spokesperson for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest) states: "After working together with AFM Records on my latest solo album Fearless, and seeing the great results that were achieved, the passion and care they put into the project, it felt natural to extend our partnership and bring Firewind under the same roof. This is something I'm very excited about and I'm also happy to announce that we're already working on the follow up of Immortals. We plan to enter the studio after our summer tour with Queensrÿche wraps up in August. Stay tuned for further announcements!“