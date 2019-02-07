GUS G. Launches Documentary Video On Upcoming Guitar Art Release

Guitarist Gus G. (Firewind) is gearing up to unveil a career first, a series of art pieces he's crafted from guitar performance. In this video, we get a behind-the-scenes looks as Gus comes into the offices of SceneFour to begin working on his collection. A unique release, each piece in the upcoming collection is abstract, vivid and highly limited.

Sign up here for details and access to the pre-release. Watch a video trailer below:

Gus G. is back on tour as special guest of Steel Panther. Dates below:

February

7 - Belfast, Ireland - Ulster Hall

8 - Manchester, England - Academy (Sold Out)

10 - London, England - Roundhouse (Sold Out)

11 - Manchester England - Academy

13- Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

14 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso (Sold Out)

15 - Paris, France - Bataclan

16 - Torhout, Belgium - De Mast

18 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Den Atelier

19 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7