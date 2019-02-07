GUS G. Launches Documentary Video On Upcoming Guitar Art Release
February 7, 2019, 18 minutes ago
Guitarist Gus G. (Firewind) is gearing up to unveil a career first, a series of art pieces he's crafted from guitar performance. In this video, we get a behind-the-scenes looks as Gus comes into the offices of SceneFour to begin working on his collection. A unique release, each piece in the upcoming collection is abstract, vivid and highly limited.
Sign up here for details and access to the pre-release. Watch a video trailer below:
Gus G. is back on tour as special guest of Steel Panther. Dates below:
February
7 - Belfast, Ireland - Ulster Hall
8 - Manchester, England - Academy (Sold Out)
10 - London, England - Roundhouse (Sold Out)
11 - Manchester England - Academy
13- Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle
14 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso (Sold Out)
15 - Paris, France - Bataclan
16 - Torhout, Belgium - De Mast
18 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Den Atelier
19 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7