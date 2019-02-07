GUS G. Launches Documentary Video On Upcoming Guitar Art Release

February 7, 2019, 18 minutes ago

news riff notes gus g. firewind

GUS G. Launches Documentary Video On Upcoming Guitar Art Release

Guitarist Gus G. (Firewind) is gearing up to unveil a career first, a series of art pieces he's crafted from guitar performance. In this video, we get a behind-the-scenes looks as Gus comes into the offices of SceneFour to begin working on his collection. A unique release, each piece in the upcoming collection is abstract, vivid and highly limited.

Sign up here for details and access to the pre-release. Watch a video trailer below:

Gus G. is back on tour as special guest of Steel Panther. Dates below:

February
7 - Belfast, Ireland - Ulster Hall
8 - Manchester, England - Academy (Sold Out)
10 - London, England - Roundhouse (Sold Out)
11 - Manchester England - Academy
13- Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle
14 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso (Sold Out)
15 - Paris, France - Bataclan
16 - Torhout, Belgium - De Mast
18 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Den Atelier
19 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7



Featured Audio

KALIDIA - "Frozen Throne"

KALIDIA - "Frozen Throne"

Featured Video

FALLLEN LEGION Premieres "Monster Reborn"

FALLLEN LEGION Premieres "Monster Reborn"

Latest Reviews