GUS G. Talks Being Replaced by ZAKK WYLDE In OZZY OSBOURNE's Live Band - "I Can't Say I Didn't See That One Coming At Some Point"

The Right To Rock podcast recently caught up with Firewind guitarist / founder Gus G to discuss his latest solo release, Fearless. Gus talks about the idea of Fearless being more of a group effort, rather than him hiring several guests to come in and play, and the role that Dennis Ward played and delivered. Gus also comments on his upcoming tour as well as his time in Ozzy's band.

Check out the interview here.

Gus G. recently released an official documentary on his new solo album, Fearless (out now). Watch below:

Fearless is the successor to 2015’s Brand New Revolution and marks the Firewind mastermind’s first release since exiting Ozzy Osbourne’s band in 2017. On Fearless, Gus joins forces with vocalist/bassist Dennis Ward (Pink Cream 69, Unisonic) and drummer Will Hunt (Evanescence, Black Label Society). Order the album at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Letting Go"

"Mr Manson"

"Don't Tread On Me"

"Fearless"

"Nothing To Say"

"Money For Nothing"

"Chances"

"Thrill Of The Chase"

"Big City"

"Last Of My Kind"

Bonus tracks on digipak/vinyl:

"Little Ain't Enough"

"Aftermath"

