GWAR And HATEBREED To Co-Headline The Gore, Core, Metal And More Tour This Fall

It's that time of year again, the time when GWAR comes to destroy your town and eviscerate your eardrums. However, this is no ordinary tour, this year they do it together with Hatebreed. The Gore, Core, Metal And More tour will be co-headlined by your Lords and Masters GWAR, and the mighty Hatebreed. Support will come from Miss May I, Ringworm and American Sharks. These shows begin October 17th in Buffalo, NY and run through October 28th in Peoria, IA.

On October 29th, GWAR will then kick off a headline run, that sees them stopping in New York City on Halloween and continuing their aural (not oral) devastation of the nation through November 19th.

"This is the tour you can't afford to miss. We are bringing you the heaviest in hardcore and the most brutal of gore! We are thrilled to be slaying the nation alongside our brothers in Hatebreed!, belches guitarist Pustulus Maximus

"Humans, come, witness the eviscerating, ear splitting majesty and power of GWAR and Hatebreed! Yes, demonstrate your ceaseless dedication to heavy fucking metal in the Pit of Death. There is a very good chance you won't survive!," adds vocalist The Berserker Blothar.

"Autumn is a lovely time of year to team up w/ GWAR and crush every city in our path. There will be mosh pits, blood, carnage & chaos," says Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 20th.

GWAR / Hatebreed co-headline dates:

October

7 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

9 - Lawrence, KS - Granda Theater

10 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

11 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

12 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

13 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory (Hatebreed Headlines)

15 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo

16 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

18 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater

19 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

20 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

22 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

23 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

24 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

25 - Sauget, IL - Pops

26 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

27 - St. Paul, MN - Myth Live

28 - Peoria, IL - Monarch Music Hall