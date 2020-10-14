GWAR Announces "Scumdogs XXX Live" Streaming Concert; Video Trailer

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of their classic album, Scumdogs Of The Universe, your Lords and Masters GWAR are pleased to announce the “Scumdogs XXX Live” live streaming concert event.

This one of a kind experience is set for Friday, October 30 with the pre-show starting at 6 PM, Eastern. The live stream performance kicks off at 8 PM, Eastern. Tickets and VIP Packages can be purchased at GWAR.net. The show will be available on demand through November 15.

“Scumdogs XXX Live” will be a full-fledged GWAR performance and a spectacle the likes of which you have never seen. Your Lords and Masters will celebrate this momentous occasion by ripping through the entire Scumdogs Of The Universe album from front to back. Will there be special guests? You’re goddamn right there will be special guests. Are we going to tell you who they are? No we aren’t, but you can find out for yourself on October 30.

Blōthar the Berserker had this to say about the momentous occasion: “We always wanted to do a concert without an audience in the room. The audience is always the worst part. Well, that and the fact that we’re constantly being attacked by a bunch of assholes while we try to get through a set. Man, I hope none of those old school dicks show up to rain on our glorious parade.”

Watch the trailer for the event below:

GWAR will release special 30th anniversary editions of Scumdogs Of The Universe on October 30. The album is available on CD, Double LP, Cassette and digital and is available for pre-order here. The limited edition box sets are nearly sold out and the last few are available exclusively at gwar.net.

The band recently released another performance video from Scumdogs Of The Universe. Watch a live version of “Sick Of You", featuring the late great Oderus Urungus on vocals, below. The remixed and remastered version of the track is streaming now at all DSP’s.

A classic performance video, featuring the newly remixed and remastered audio version of “Cool Place To Park" can be seen below: