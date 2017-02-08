GWAR B-Q Postponed Until 2018, New Album In Progress; Heavy Touring In 2017, First Dates Announced

Attention Human Scum!! Your Lords and Masters GWAR have been quiet lately, but do not fret, things are about to pick the fuck up! We have good news and bad news...what do you want first? Bad news? We thought so...

It is with both great sorrow, and a twinge of self-satisfied glee (because we love to make you suffer), that we announce the following: The GWAR B-Q has been postponed this year. Yes we know that sucks, but we will make it up with the biggest and baddest GWAR B-Q yet when it returns in 2018.

Why is the GWAR B-Q postponed? Well, this is the good news! The band is working on a new album and a whole new show that will blow your minds faster and harder than a meth addicted hooker blows a paycheck. Also, GWAR are about to take on the craziest year of touring in the band's recent history, and will be destroying North America literally all year! We are still lining up dates for the year long killing spree, but don't worry Bohabs, GWAR will be coming to visit all of your little shithole towns, and together, we will Make America Bleed Again! And as a little treat for all you Bohabs, GWAR can confirm their first tour dates set for April. The Scumdogs will hit Reading, PA, Columbus, OH and will headline the Berserker Metal Fest in Detroit, MI. Tickets for all of these shows go on sale this Friday, February 10th.

Details about the new album remain sketchy, partly because the band wants to proceed with great secrecy, and partly because they have been very busy playing Pokémon GO. Suffice to say that they are working an album that will change the world as we know it, altering the consciousness of all living things. More details about the recording will be made available "when we fucking want to tell you", says guitarist Pustulus Maximus. We wait with (mastur) bated breath!!

GWAR live:

April

13 - Reading, PA - Reverb

14 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

15 - Detroit, MI - Berserker Fest VI @ Crofoot Ballroom