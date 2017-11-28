GWAR - "El Presidente" Playthrough / Lesson Video Streaming

Pustulus Maximus of GWAR stopped by the Guitar World studio to play along to their new song "El Presidente". Check it out below:

GWAR's new studio album, The Blood Of Gods, is out now via Metal Blade Records. A full album stream is available below.

The Blood Of Gods, produced, recorded, mixed and mastered by Ronan Chris "Lord God" Murphy, is available in Standard CD, 2LP Colored Vinyl and Digital formats. Order your copy of the new album at this location.

The Blood Of Gods tracklisting:

“War On GWAR”

“Viking Death Machine”

“El Presidente”

“I'll Be Your Monster”

“Auroch”

“Swarm”

“The Sordid Soliloquy Of Sawborg Destructo”

“Death To Dickie Duncan”

“Crushed By The Cross”

“Fuck This Place”

“ Phantom Limb”

“If You Want Blood (You Got It)” (AC/DC cover)

Album stream:

“I'll Be Your Monster” video:

“Fuck This Place” video:

Tour dates:

November (with Ghoul, He Is Legend, U.S. Bastards)

28 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

29 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

30 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

December (with Ghoul, He Is Legend, U.S. Bastards)

1 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

2 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theater

3 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

5 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

6 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz

8 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

9 - Peoria, IL - Limelight

10 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall