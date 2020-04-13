GWAR - "Expect New Material" After COVID-19 Pandemic Is Over

Gwar guitarist Pustulus Maximus spoke with Metal Injection via satellite transmission from Antarctica to discuss how they're dealing with social distancing and quarantine. Pusty offers advice on what to do in your downtime, what they hope to accomplish once quarantining ends (SPOILER ALERT: they want to give humans COVID-20), and what's the deal with new Gwar music. A fun interview, as always, with one of our overlords.