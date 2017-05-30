GWAR Invading Comic Shops; Signings Announced

On June 7th GWAR invades comic book stores worldwide with their new 4 issue comic book series GWAR: Orgasmageddon from Dynamite Comics. Brought to life by shock rock legends GWAR, writer Matt Miner (Toe Tag Riot, Critical Hit), artist Jonathan Brandon Sawyer (Welcome Back, Critical Hit), colorist Marissa Louise (RoboCop, Escape from New York), letterer Taylor Esposito (Batman Eternal, Red Hood and the Outlaws) and editor Brendan Wright (Archie vs. Predator, Grindhouse: Doors Open at Midnight), this series is sure to delight with violence, fun, and absurdity.



"You already love bonkers fun comics about dinosaurs, giant robots, monsters, aliens, and enough blood spew to drown drown a small nation anyways, so you're gonna love the GWAR book. It's written as a perfect jumping-on point for people unfamiliar with the band, but still has enough juicy tidbits to make the die-hard fans go 'oh yeah, I remember that awesome thing!'" says series co-writer Matt Miner.

Signing details:

June 7th: GWAR comic release/signing party at 2nd & Charles in Richmond, VA. Meet GWAR live and in-costume and co-writer Matt Miner.

June 7th: Series artist Jonathan Brandon Sawyer signs GWAR #1 at Sanctum Tattoos & Comics in Birmingham, AL.

June 7th: Artist Ally Cat signs her exclusive cover at Brave New Worlds in Philadelphia, PA.

June 7th: Backup/Cover artist Scott Wygmans signs copies at Green Brain Comics in Detroit, MI.

June 8th: Meet Bonesnapper, Sawborg, and Beefcake plus series co-writer Matt Miner at Third Eye Comics in Annapolis, MD. Giveaways, GWAR costume contest, and more.

June 9th: Backup/Cover artist Scott Wygmans signs copies at Vault of Midnight in Grand Rapids, MI.

June 10th: Meet GWAR's Sleazy P. Martini and series co-writer Matt Miner at Black Cat Comics in Salt Lake City, UT. Black Cat's 13th anniversary party with sales, giveaways and more.

June 14th: Cover artist Dave Fox signs his exclusive cover for Royal Collectibles in Queens, NY, along with series co-writer Matt Miner.

June 17th: Cover artist Sean Von Gorman signs his exclusive cover for East Side Mags in Montclair, NJ, along with series letterer Taylor Esposito and co-writer Matt Miner.

June 24th: Series co-writer Matt Miner signs at Coast City Comics in Portland, ME. Afterparty with bands to follow.

July 5th: GWAR's Sexecutioner and series co-writer Matt Miner celebrate the release of issue 2 at ZAPP Comics in Wayne, NJ - details TBD

July 7th-8th: GWAR's Sexecutioner and Sleazy P. Martini join series co-writer Matt Miner at VA ComiCon, in Richmond, VA.

July 15th: Series co-writer Matt Miner signs at Comic Book Jones in Staten Island, NY - details TBD

August 2nd: Series co-writer Matt Miner signs issue 3 at JHU Comic Books in New York City - details TBD



A handful of stores and conventions have special limited edition covers that you can't get anywhere else. These rare covers are bound to sell out quickly, so get on it.



-Black Cat Comics exclusive, art by Jonathan Brandon Sawyer with Doug Garbark colors

-Hip Hopf Comics exclusive, art by Mike Rooth

-Larry's Comics and Jetpack Comics shared exclusive, art by GWAR's Bob Gorman with Hank Jones colors

-2nd & Charles exclusive, art by Stephen Blickenstaff

-Third Eye Comicsexclusive, art by GWAR's Matt Maguire

-East Side Mags exclusive, art by Sean Von Gorman and Brian Level, with Paul Mounts colors

-Brave New Worlds exclusive, art by Ally Cat

-Royal Collectiblesexclusive, art by Dave Fox, with Doug Garbark colors

-VA ComiCon exclusive, art by GWAR's Bob Gorman

-Coast City Comics exclusive, art by GWAR's Matt Maguire

-Warped Tour / GWAR merch exclusive, art by Matthew Allison