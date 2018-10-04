GWAR Premiers "Viking Death Machine" Music Video; North American Tour Launches Saturday

Human Scum! It is now that time of year and your Lords and Masters GWAR will soon awaken from their Antarctic slumber to devastate North America once again. The Gore, Core, Metal And More tour will be co-headlined by GWAR, and the mighty Hatebreed. This rolling heavy metal nightmare kicks off October 7th, following an appearance from GWAR at the Rock Allegiance Festival in Camden, NJ on October 6th. Find GWAR's tour itinerary here.

Before the tour begins, GWAR is pleased as a bowl of bloody punch to share with you the new video for their epic song "Viking Death Machine", taken from their latest opus, 2018's The Blood Of Gods, a masterpiece of obscenity chronicling the rise of humanity against their makers, and the massive battle between GWAR and the forces of all that is uptight and wrong with the world.

The video was created by Makinita Silva, an Ecuadorian masked Luchador who is also an independent 2-D animator. Watch below.

Of the video, Blothar has the following to say: "Humans, are you ready to ride the 'Viking Death Machine'? Our latest video is a faithful animated schlockumentary depicting my harrowing, blood-drenched defeat of the Load Warriors and the other denizens of Saturday morning raceway hijinx, including all of my fellow bandmates in GWAR. I am delighted to take my rightful place as the King of Cartoon Violence, and champion of the first annual Suck-It-Up-Butter Cup! Watch the video now! It'll make you shit."