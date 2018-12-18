GWAR Reveal More Details For December Headlining Shows

Human Scum! Once you have finished gorging yourself with plate after plate of holiday slop, your Lords and Masters GWAR summon you to worship their majesty live and in person on their final five tour dates of 2018. The run kicks off December 27th in Indianapolis, IN and wraps up on New Year's Eve in Norfolk, VA and features special guests Iron Reagan and Against The Grain. VIP upgrades are available here.

"HO! HO! HO! Merrrryyy What-ever-the-fuck! GWAR are coming and it doesn't matter who has been naughty or nice, we will eat you all! This little holiday jaunt will be the last time you can see us this year! So come on out for some cookies, cakes, and decapitations," says the band.

December (with Iron Reagan and Against The Grain)

27 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue *

28 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

29 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club *

30 - Philadelphia, PA - North Seventh *

31 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva ^

* no Stonecutters

^ no Iron Reagan

In additional GWAR news, to make sure the digital airwaves stay polluted with the Scumdogs of the Universe, the band recently teamed up with Giphy. So now you can send GIFs via Facebook, Twitter, Outlook, Slack, Tinder, and more to your so-called friends. GWAR even has some stickers available on Instagram Stories and Snapchat, so all those millennials can keep their fingers locked to their digital devices. Check out Giphy.com/GWAR to see all the GIFs and stickers.