GWAR To Tour Australia In April; Details Revealed

Attention Human Scum! Earth's favourite interplanetary warriors, GWAR, are returning to conquer and destroy Australia in April 2018.

The Blood Of Gods Tour continues on into Australia, as your masters and supreme overlords take their one of a kind carnival of blood-drenched death and destruction Down Under. The last time GWAR visited Australia in 2014, they upset the Australian public with the controversial and media-hyped beheading of an effigy of then-Prime Minister, Tony Abbott. The body count will be even higher when GWAR returns to Australia in April of 2018 for more heavy metal carnage. Mark your calendars or leave the country.

Blothar the Berskerer had this to say about the upcoming bloodbath: "People of Australia, koala bears, kangaroos, crocodiles, wallabies... lend me your ears... and your skulls, and all of your internal organs... GWAR is coming to turn the Land of Dreams into your worst nightmare. Fire up the barby, we are going to eat Australia! As for the Adelaide scum and your worthless existence, the so-called "Rock Capital of Australia"... is that crack rock? We shall turn the Great Australian Bight into our Great Australian BITE as our parting gift to Australia."

GWAR are riding the wave of worldwide dominance with their new record The Blood Of Gods, released by Metal Blade Records in October 2017. The new record, and the spectacular tour to support it, have been praised by fans and media alike as triumphs of unimaginable genius.

Formed in Antarctica 1984 by manager Sleazy P. Martini, GWAR has forged a path of debauchery for over 30 years and it seems their work is still not done. GWAR's mythology is rich in political and social satire. Their cult-following is galvanized by their controversial, indefatigable and ostentatious live performances, where crowds of willing slaves are subjected to ripe humour and theatrical imagery... and lots and lots of blood, vomit and other bodily fluids.

Tour dates:

April

24 - Brisbane, Australia - Eatons Hill

26 - Sydney, Australia - Metro

27 - Melbourne, Australia - Russell

29 - Adelaide Australia - HQ

Platinum VIP M&G Ticket - 6 only per show - includes:

* Meet and Greet with GWAR

* 1 personal item autographed by GWAR

* Photo of yourself with GWAR taken by professional photographer

* Autographed Limited edition A3 Thick Card Poster

* Watch two songs from side of stage

* Collectors set of 7 guitar picks

* Official commemorative VIP Laminate

* Priority Access to the Venue

Gold VIP M&G Ticket:

* Photo of yourself and 5 other slaves with GWAR taken by professional photographer

* Autographed Limited edition A3 Thick Card Poster

* Collectors set of 7 guitar picks

* Official commemorative VIP Laminate

* Priority Access to the Venue

Pre-Sale: Thursday December 21st, 10 AM

On Sale: Friday December 22nd, 10 AM (Local time)

