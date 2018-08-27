HACAVITZ Re-Sign With Moribund Records; Nex Nihil Album Due In September; "Unconsecrate" Track Streaming

Legendary duo Hacavitz have resigned to Moribund Records to reap a multi-lingual whirlwind of serpentine black metal. Rooted in death metal and immersed in pre-Hispanic mythology, Nex Nihil sounds out ‘the end’ in any language.

Nex Nihil is a hook-laden blackened death metal killer, start to finish. A triumphant return to the Moribund Cult and their most rocking, accomplished and skillful album to date. With this, their fifth album, Hacavitz asserts their dominance as the #1 Hispanic metal band of our era, and elevates the mysteries of ancestral cultures into the ominous plane of occult history.

Official release date is set for September 28th. Listen to the track "Unconsecrate" below.

Tracklisting:

"Grimmagia"

"Nighte"

"Relentless Sleep"

"Perish"

"Semen Nihil"

"Unconsecrate"

"Rabid The Moon"

"Unconsecrate":