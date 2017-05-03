HAIL OF BULLETS Vocalist DAVE INGRAM New Project URSINNE Announce Bassist SONIA NUSSELDER; More Debut Album Details Revealed

Ursinne, the old school death metal project helmed by Dave Ingram (Hail Of Bullets, Echelon, Down Among The Dead Men, ex-Bolt Thrower/Benediction) and Jonny Pettersson (Wombbath, Ashcloud, Henry Kane, SYN:DROM), have announced an addition to their ranks in the form of bass player Sonia Nusselder (pictured above), former member of Ecocide, Deamension, and most recently Shade Of Hatred and Sepiroth.

Says the band: “Sonia will join us on our second release, somewhat off in the future. Remember, our debut album, Swim With The Leviathan, will be out in the next few months on Transcending Obscurity Records. The track “Talons” can be streamed, or downloaded as part of the Transcending Obscurity Records digital sampler package, here. Everyone take a moment to welcome Sonia to the band!”

Swim With The Leviathan tracklisting:

“Devil May Care”

“I, Serpentine”

“Bullet Bitten”

“The Chimes Of Midnight”

“Talons”

“Underworld”

“Hollow Hearse”

“Something Wicked This Way Comes”

The album will also include four cover versions, some featuring guest vocalists. More details to follow.

(Photo - Ursinne Facebook)