HAKEN Launch Music Video For New Single "Invasion"; Virus Album Release Delayed By Two Weeks

Progressive rockers, Haken, have released a video for their new single, "Invasion", the third track taken from their forthcoming new album, Virus. Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances beyond the label and band's control, the release date for the album has had to be postponed to June 19.

The band comment: “Lyrically, 'Invasion' deals with themes including but not limited to anxiety, depression and suicidal tendencies. We thought that the discussion of a "Virus of the mind" tied in well to the psychological themes touched upon in the sister record Vector and lent itself to the character development of Virus's manic protagonist.”

The new video for "Invasion" was created by Crystal Spotlight. Watch below:

Since releasing Vector in October 2018, Haken have completed headline tours the world over, played sold-out shows across Europe and North America as support for Devin Townsend and picked up a Prog award for their efforts too! All the while, they have been quietly, secretly working on the follow-up album, Virus.

Drummer Ray Hearne reveals, “Since releasing ‘The Mountain’ in 2013, one question has been asked of us time and time again, ‘who is the Cockroach King?’. This is something we were interested in exploring more deeply too, so we essentially did that through our music; elaborating and expanding upon the intervallic, harmonic, rhythmic and lyrical themes of that song. The end result is in an arc which spans across two albums: Vector and Virus”.

Once again, Adam ‘Nolly’ Getgood has mixed what is perhaps the most eclectic Haken album to date, with the seven tracks revealing hints of influences from multiple genres, all intertwined with Haken’s own recognizable sound.

Guitarist Richard Henshall had this to say about the production, “Using Nolly again was a no-brainer, as we wanted the two albums to be sonically connected. But having just spent a day mixing with him in his studio, it’s obvious that this album will be an evolution of the ‘Vector’ sound. These songs seem to allow a lot more freedom of creativity with the production, so we’re excited to see where it leads."

Longtime Haken collaborators, Blacklake, have designed the visuals and artwork and the album will be available as a Limited 2CD, Standard CD, Gatefold 2LP + CD & as Digital Album. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Prosthetic"

"Invasion"

"Carousel"

"The Strain"

"Canary Yellow"

"Messiah Complex i: Ivory Tower"

"Messiah Complex ii: A Glutton For Punishment"

"Messiah Complex iii: Marigold"

"Messiah Complex iv: The Sect"

"Messiah Complex v: Ectobius Rex"

"Only Stars"

"Canary Yellow" video:

"Prosthetic" video:

Virus is the culmination of a musical thought experiment which started with the Vector writing sessions in 2017 and holds intriguing potential for the band’s future, as vocalist Ross Jennings explains, “whilst Virus can absolutely be enjoyed as a stand-alone work, it is thematically and conceptually linked with Vector, so our intention is to perform both albums back to back for a special performance someday."