HAKEN, LEPROUS Join Forces For North American Tour With Special Guests BENT KNEE

Haken & Leprous, two of the most exciting bands in progressive rock today, are pleased to announce they will join forces for a North American co-headline tour in October / November 2018, with InsideOut label-mates Bent Knee as special guests. These will be the first dates in support of Haken’s recently completed, forthcoming fifth studio album due out later this year. Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 13th.

Haken comment: “We’ve been talking about getting out on the road with our good mates Leprous again since our European jaunt with them back in 2014. Both our bands have gone from strength to strength in terms of our live shows since then, and we’re excited to see what they have planned, as well as playing brand new music from our forthcoming album. We’re also stoked to have Bent Knee along with us. It sure to be an epic night of music, don’t miss it!”

Einar Solberg from Leprous adds: "So it's finally happening! I think the request we've gotten the most was "Please tour together with Haken!” Almost more often than "Come to Chile!” We actually did a tour together once in the UK back in 2014, and we have wanted to do a more comprehensive tour for a long time, but it just never worked out until now. We've been friends with Haken for quite a while, and to tour with them is long overdue. I think this is a great package for most prog fans, as it unites two pretty different approaches to the genre in one evening. And yet, despite our quite different approaches, I know for sure that we share a lot of fans and this package should make for fantastic shows for everyone!"

Dates:

October

30 - The Crofoot Ballroom - Pontiac, MI

31 – Opera House - Toronto, ON

November

2 – Underground Arts - Philadelphia, PA

3 – Highline Ballroom - New York, NY

4 – The Sinclair - Boston, MA

6 – Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

7 – Cat’s Cradle - Carrboro, NC

8 – The Orpheum - Tampa, FL

9 – Revolution - Fort Lauderdale, FL

10 – The Plaza Live - Orlando, FL

11 – Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA

13 – Gas Monkey - Dallas, TX

14 – Barracuda - Austin, TX

16 – Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ

17 – Glasshouse - Pomona, CA

18 – August Hall - San Francisco, CA

19 – Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, OR

20 – The Crocodile - Seattle, WA

21 – Rickshaw Theater - Vancouver, BC

23 – Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT

24 – Bluebird Theater - Denver, CO

25 – Granada Theater - Lawrence, KS

26 – Delmar Hall - St Louis, MO

27 – Exit/In - Nashville, TN

29 – Rex Theater - Pittsburgh, PA

30 – Beachland Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

December

1 – Bottom Lounge – Chicago, IL