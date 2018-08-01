HALCYON WAY’s Steve Braun Discusses Touring With GEOFF TATE – “It Was Kind Of Weird”

In the video below Steve Braun of Halcyon Way talks taxes, management changes, touring with Geoff Tate and more with Iron Serbian of Capital Chaos TV.

On the economics of Halycon Way"

“Our new label, has actually put some money into us and gave us a little advance and helped out with promotion. They’ve put a bunch of money into promotion, but up until this point in our career, everything we’ve done with our own money and we hope to make it back by selling lots of records and lots of merch, its been on our own shoulders. It also helps us to appreciate, where we come from, because we’ve had to scratch and claw each and every step of the way.”

On touring with Geoff Tate and Operation Mindcrime:

“It was strange though when we first heard we were going out with Geoff Tate and Operation Mindcrime because we had toured with Queensrÿche, we were like, that’s gonna seem strange. Its like now we had completed the package, ya know. We’re really close to the Queensrÿche guys, it was kind of weird.”

American metallers Halcyon Way have released a lyric video for "Slaves To Silicon", the second single from their upcoming studio album Bloody But Unbowed, due out on August 3rd via Agonia Records.

Halcyon Way's sound cannot be neatly slotted into any sub-category of metal. It can be described as heavy, catchy, technical, progressive and above all, focused on strong songcraft. From Megadeth to Dream Theater, to Testament and Chimaira - Halcyon Way draws influences & inspiration from many metal bands. With a magnitude of catchy hooks, vocal harmonies a la King’s X or Stryper, and heavy, technical, yet ultimately accessible instrumentation, "Bloody But Unbowed" is sure to please fans of many forms of metal. Be that modern, power, thrash and progressive metal - but also hard rock fans. Crammed full of huge anthemic choruses, shredding solos, and brutal riffs, this release checks off all the boxes.

Bloody But Unbowed was recorded, mixed and mastered by Mark Lewis (Whitechapel, Trivium, Bad Wolves, Threat Signal) and is replete with artwork from Travis Smith (Opeth, Overkill, Death, Iced Earth). The album boasts a very special appearance of "The Nailhead Choir", with many guest names to be revealed soon. Halcyon Way is currently filming a music video for the lead single "Blame", which is expected to drop early June together with preorders.

The band commented: "We are beyond excited to finally unleash this beast upon everyone. This is by far our heaviest album, but it also has the biggest choruses, and it’s just the right next step in our evolution as a band. It was a difficult album to write and put over the finish line, and we cannot wait to have everyone hear it. From the songs to the production to the art, we think all our fans are going to absolutely love it, and when people that haven’t heard Halcyon Way before get a taste, they’re going to be like ‘where has this band been my whole life?'"

Tracklisting:

“Devolutionize”

“Bloody But Unbowed”

“Blame”

“Slaves To Silicon”

“Superpredator”

“Primal Scream”

“Ten Thousand Ways”

“The Church Of Me”

“Cast Another Stone”

“Crowned In Violence”

“Burning The Summit”

“Desolate”

“Insufferable” (European bonus track)

“Stand For Something” (European bonus track)

"Slaves To Silicon" lyric video:

“Blame” video: