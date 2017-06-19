HALESTORM Announce Halloween Scream Tour With STARSET, NEW YEARS DAY; Video

June 19, 2017, an hour ago

news hard rock halestorm starset new years day

Halestorm have announced dates for their Halloween Scream tour, which will include support from Starset and New Years Day. A video announcement can be found below.

Says Halestorm: “FREAKS!! We're so excited to be back out on the road this fall to bring you the Halloween Scream tour with our good friends in Starset and New Years Day! Tickets on sale this Friday 6/23.”

Tour dates:

September
23 - Wichita, KS - Wichita Orpheum Theatre
24 - Lincoln, NE - The Bourbon
26 - Rochester, MN - Mayo Civic Center
27 - Des Moines, IA - Seven Flags Event Center

October
3 - Akron, OH - The Goodyear Theater
4 - South Bend, IN - Morris Performing Arts Center
6 - Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory *
8 - Westbury, NY - The Space at Westbury Theater
10 - Knoxville, TN - Knoxville Civic Auditorium-Coliseum
17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom *
18 - Albuquerque, NM - The Historic El Rey Theater
20 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim
21 - San Luis Obispo, CA - The Fremont

* - No Starset

