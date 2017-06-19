HALESTORM Announce Halloween Scream Tour With STARSET, NEW YEARS DAY; Video

Halestorm have announced dates for their Halloween Scream tour, which will include support from Starset and New Years Day. A video announcement can be found below.

Says Halestorm: “FREAKS!! We're so excited to be back out on the road this fall to bring you the Halloween Scream tour with our good friends in Starset and New Years Day! Tickets on sale this Friday 6/23.”

Tour dates:

September

23 - Wichita, KS - Wichita Orpheum Theatre

24 - Lincoln, NE - The Bourbon

26 - Rochester, MN - Mayo Civic Center

27 - Des Moines, IA - Seven Flags Event Center

October

3 - Akron, OH - The Goodyear Theater

4 - South Bend, IN - Morris Performing Arts Center

6 - Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory *

8 - Westbury, NY - The Space at Westbury Theater

10 - Knoxville, TN - Knoxville Civic Auditorium-Coliseum

17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom *

18 - Albuquerque, NM - The Historic El Rey Theater

20 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim

21 - San Luis Obispo, CA - The Fremont

* - No Starset

