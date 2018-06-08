HALESTORM - Fan-Filmed Video Of "Uncomfortable" Single Live Debut Posted

Atlantic recording group Halestorm have announced their upcoming album Vicious. The Grammy Award-winning band’s fourth studio album, Vicious arrives at all music retailers and streaming services on Friday, July 27th. The first single from Vicious, “Uncomfortable,” was recently released and the video, directed by Evan Brace (Phantogram, Taking Back Sunday), can be seen below.

Check out the live debut of "Uncomfortable" below, which took place at Carolina Rebellion 18 in Concord, NC on May 5th.

Recorded earlier this year at Nashville, Tennessee's Rock Falcon recording studio with producer Nick Raskulinecz (Foo Fighters, Alice In Chains, Rush), Vicious is available for pre-order beginning today at all DSPs and streaming services. All pre-orders are joined by an instant download of “Uncomfortable”.

Deluxe album packages are available for pre-order exclusively at the band’s official webstore, including the new album on standard vinyl, plus a limited edition opaque purple double vinyl with enhanced cover art and bonus tracks, limited to 1,500 units worldwide. Also exclusively available at the webstore are a limited edition t-shirt, dog tag necklace, autographed poster, and a free album cover magnet with physical album purchase while supplies last.

Vicious tracklisting:

"Black Vultures"

"Skulls"

"Uncomfortable"

"Buzz"

"Do Not Disturb"

"Conflicted"

"Killing Ourselves To Live"

"Heart Of Novocaine"

"Painkiller"

"White Dress"

"Vicious"

"The Silence"

"Uncomfortable" video:

Find Halestorm's live itinerary here.