HALESTORM Launch #RoadieStrong Campaign; Video

Halestorm have released the video below, launching their #RoadieStrong campaign. A message from the band follows:

"Roadies are more than a crew, they are the beating heart of the show. They are the soldiers on the front lines. They are the first to arrive, and the last to leave. They handle the dirty work, and make the hard decisions. They keep the wheels turning and our dreams alive. Roadies are our Tour family. They are OUR people. And in most cases they are the only ones in this crazy life who understand us. They live it and breathe it.

"We stand with all the roadies who are struggling during this lockdown. And encourage you to show your love and support for the men and women behind the curtain.

"Please join us to support our crew families. Visit rockabilia.com/collections/RoadieStrong for #RoadieStrong merchandise and donation links - all proceeds go to the Live Nation Crew Nation Fund, which is providing valuable financial assistance to road crews all over the world who make live music possible.

"To donate directly to the Live Nation Concerts #CrewNation fund - livenationentertainment.com/crewnation/."