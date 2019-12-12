HALESTORM Perform Acoustic Version Of "Heart Of Novocaine"; Video

Halestorm have released a new video, featuring an acoustic performance of the song "Heart Of Novocaine", which can be seen below.

"'Heart Of Novocaine' was one of those rare songs that was written in about five minutes," says vocalist Lzzy Hale. "It was a moment I needed to take to change the negative thoughts in my head into something positive. This song is a good example of how I use my music as my personal therapist. I was about to come out on the other side of this song stronger and full of forgiveness, I hope it does the same for all of you!"

"We lived through a fire, a mudslide, an earthquake and 19 months in Burbank, California to make sure our debut album was released," says Halestorm vocalist Lzzy Hale. "To celebrate our 10th year anniversary of our debut album on Atlantic Records, we decided to include raw, never before heard demos and rejects, new art, and a personal letter from me taking you through our rollercoaster ride. I hope you enjoy this special piece of Halestorm history."

December 20th is the release date for the self-titled debut album from Halestorm, pressed onto 12” standard vinyl marking the 10th anniversary. The 2 disc LP contains the original album on translucent sea blue vinyl and demos on translucent highlighter yellow vinyl.

Pre-order your copy now at this location.

Tracklisting:

Origianal Album - LP 1

"It’s Not You"

"I Get Off"

"Bet U Wish U Had Me Back"

"Innocence"

"Familiar Taste Of Poison"

"I’m Not An Angel"

"What Were You Expecting?"

"Love/Hate Heartbreak"

"Better Sorry Than Safe"

"Dirty Work"

"Nothing To Do With Love"

Demos - LP 2

"Hero (Reluctant Hero)"

"Not Afraid Of Losin’"

"Ride Or Die"

"Gypsy Grifter"

"Who Do You Love? (Basement Version)"

"The Proposition"

"Tired Of Trying"

"Annabelle"

"Everyone Dies (Heaven Isn’t Where We Belong)"

"Coming Back To Me"

"Not For Today"

"Still Breathing"