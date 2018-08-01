HALESTORM Perform Stripped Back Acoustic Versions Of "Amen" And "Vicious"; Planet Rock Live Session Videos

In the new videos below, Halestorm perform stripped-back acoustic versions of "Amen" and "Vicious", live in session at Planet Rock:

Halestorm's new album Vicious is out now. Recorded earlier this year at Nashville, Tennessee's Rock Falcon recording studio with producer Nick Raskulinecz (Foo Fighters, Alice In Chains, Rush), Vicious is available at all DSPs and streaming services.

Deluxe album packages are available exclusively at the band’s official webstore, including the new album on standard vinyl, plus a limited edition opaque purple double vinyl with enhanced cover art and bonus tracks, limited to 1,500 units worldwide. Also exclusively available at the webstore are a limited edition t-shirt, dog tag necklace, autographed poster, and a free album cover magnet with physical album purchase while supplies last.

Vicious tracklisting:

"Black Vultures"

"Skulls"

"Uncomfortable"

"Buzz"

"Do Not Disturb"

"Conflicted"

"Killing Ourselves To Live"

"Heart Of Novocaine"

"Painkiller"

"White Dress"

"Vicious"

"The Silence"

"White Dress" visualizer:

"Conflicted" visualizer:

"Skulls" visualizer:

"Black Vultures" visualizer:

"Uncomfortable" video:

"Uncomfortable" behind the scenes:

Find Halestorm's live itinerary here.