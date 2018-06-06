HALESTORM Release Behind The Scenes Footage From "Uncomfortable" Music Video Shoot
June 6, 2018, 10 minutes ago
Halestorm have released behind the scenes from the shoot for their "Uncomfortable" music video. The track is featured on the Grammy Award-winning band’s fourth studio album Vicious, out on July 27th. The new footage, as well as the official video (directed by Evan Brace), can be seen below:
"Uncomfortable" behind the scenes:
"Uncomfortable" video:
Recorded earlier this year at Nashville, Tennessee's Rock Falcon recording studio with producer Nick Raskulinecz (Foo Fighters, Alice In Chains, Rush), Vicious is available for pre-order beginning today at all DSPs and streaming services. All pre-orders are joined by an instant download of “Uncomfortable”.
Deluxe album packages are available for pre-order exclusively at the band’s official webstore, including the new album on standard vinyl, plus a limited edition opaque purple double vinyl with enhanced cover art and bonus tracks, limited to 1,500 units worldwide. Also exclusively available at the webstore are a limited edition t-shirt, dog tag necklace, autographed poster, and a free album cover magnet with physical album purchase while supplies last.
Vicious tracklisting:
"Black Vultures"
"Skulls"
"Uncomfortable"
"Buzz"
"Do Not Disturb"
"Conflicted"
"Killing Ourselves To Live"
"Heart Of Novocaine"
"Painkiller"
"White Dress"
"Vicious"
"The Silence"
Halestorm spend July/August on the second leg of their milestone US tour showcasing all female-led hard rock bands. Other US highlights include a one-night-only event on August 9th supporting Joan Jett & The Blackhearts as well as a free concert on Las Vegas, NV’s Fremont Street (August 25th). As for U.K. dates, the band will perform at Ramblin' Man Fair on July 1st, before returning in September for a string of headline shows.
Find Halestorm's live itinerary here.