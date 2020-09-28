HALESTORM's LZZY HALE - New "Meet The Host" Video Released For AXS TV's A Year In Music, Season 3

As reported last month, AXS TV's A Year In Music is back with 12 all-new episodes featuring in-depth profiles of the music and culture that defined 2001, 1998, 2008, 1986, with Halestorm’s own Lzzy Hale making her TV hosting debut.

Says AXS TV: "A Year In Music dives into the year's biggest band albums, breakups and breakthroughs, but also the political and social relevance of the time. This season, we're welcoming our brand new host, Lzzy Hale of Halestorm. Get to know a little bit about her, the awesome things she's accomplished and why she's stoked to host our all-new season!"

Season 3 starts October 4 on AXS TV. Watch the new video below: