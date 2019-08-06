HALESTORM's LZZY HALE On ALICE COOPER - "He's The A In The ABC's Of Rock & Roll"; Video
August 6, 2019, 25 minutes ago
Halestorm's Lzzy Hale and Arejay Hale were interviewed backstage at Download Festival 2019. Find out what they had to say about performing with Alice Cooper and their experience of being at the Grammys, below:
Halestorm tour dates:
August (with Alice Cooper)
7 - Canandaigua, NY - Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands PAC: CMAC
8 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
10 - Westbrook, ME - Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row
11 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
13 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
15 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
16 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
August
30 - Pueblo, CO - Colorado State Fair Events Center
September (with Godsmack, except *)
20 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center
21 - Madison, WI - Alliant Energy Center
22 - Moline, IL - TaxSlayer Center
24 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center
25 - Wichita, KS - In-Trust Arena
27 - Cape Girardeau, MO - Show Me Center
28 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival 2019*
29 - Alpharetta, GA - Alpharetta Amphitheatre
October (with Godsmack, except *)
1 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the South Florida Fairgrounds
2 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena
4 - Pensacola, FL - Pensacola Civic Center
5 - Southaven, MS - Landers Center
6 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion
8 - Loveland, CO - Budweiser Arena
9 - Salt Lake City, UT - Usana Pavilion
11 - Sacramento, CA - Discovery Park*
12 - Bakersfield, CA - Rabobank Arena
13 - Ontario, CA - Citizen’s Bank Arena
15 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
16 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Pavilion
18 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
November
13 - Paris, France - Salle Pleyel
14 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium
16 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle – Kultfabrik
18 - Offenbach, Germany - Capitol Offenbach
19 - Hamburg, Germany - Grosse Freheit
20 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
24 - Glasgow, UK - The SSE Hydro
25 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
27 - Cardiff, UK - Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
28 - London, UK - Alexandra Palace
December
2 - Tokyo, Japan - Tsutaya O-East
3 - Osaka, Japan - Umeda Club Quattro
6 - Sydney, NSW, Australia - Enmore Theatre
7 - Brisbane, QLD, Australia - The Tivoli
9 - Adelaide, SA, Australia - The Gov
10 - Melbourne, VIC, Australia - Forum Melbourne
Halestorm recently released a new VR live video for the track "Black Vultures", featured on the band's 2018 album, Vicious. Watch below: