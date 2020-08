Grammy Award-winning rock band, Halestorm, have released their Reimagined EP. Order Reimagined here, and listen to all songs from the EP below.

For Reimagined, Halestorm re-envisioned, re-upped, and reconstructed various fan favourites from their multi-platinum catalogue.

Tracklisting:

"I Get Off"

"I Miss The Misery"

"I Am The Fire"

"Break In" (featuring Amy Lee)

"I Will Always Love You"

"Mz. Hyde"