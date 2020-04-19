HALESTORM Vocalist LZZY HALE, Guitarist JOE HOTTINGER Perform Acoustic Version Of "I Am The Fire" For Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Staff (Video)

The clip below features Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger from Halestorm sending a special message to the staff at the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, New Jersey and performing an acoustic version of their song "I Am The Fire".

Lzzy Hale recently weighed in on the current global Coronavirus crisis, which has caused numerous bands - including Alice Cooper, Rage Against The Machine, Sebastian Bach, Devin Townsend, Machine Head, Whitesnake, and Sons Of Apollo, to name but a few - to cancel or postpone shows. Lzzy's statement reads:

"Dear fellow musicians and concert goers:

I understand your need for live music, I understand your need to perform on stage. I’m with you, I have that same primal need, especially in these tough and confusing times. But...

It is extremely irresponsible to promote or participate in large gatherings at this time. The whole 'you can’t scare us' mentality is ridiculous. The virus is not a terrorist, and it will not be discouraged or impressed by your bravery.

This is a pandemic. And by encouraging or attending large gatherings of people you are contributing to the deaths of people who do not have healthy immune systems to fight it. This is someones grand parent, someones child, someones sibling, someones mom, dad, or someones friend.

Be thankful if your only hardship in this whole thing is that you’re bored, or have to pinch pennies for a while until this blows over. Because there are people right now that you don’t know, and even some that you do know that are fighting to remain healthy and LIVE through all of this.

Don’t be part of the problem. Go lick your toilet seat if you want to prove how 'unafraid' you are of viruses... then go be creative, write a song, write a book, practice your instrument, perform via insta live, discover new music, learn a new skill, watch movies, play card games etc. We are extremely fortunate to live in the age of the internet, where we are able to be social, connect, encourage each other, and keep the ball somewhat rolling until things settle down.

It’s important to remember that we are ALL IN THIS TOGETHER!

We must act as one human race by putting aside our pride, our egos, our frivolous wants, and petty differences.

Respect your fellow human. Stay Home, and we’ll get through this the way our species has for billions of years.

And look forward to when we reach the end of this crisis... OH WHAT A PARTY IT WILL BE! See you all on the other side!"