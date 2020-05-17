HALESTORM Vocalist LZZY HALE - "I’m Continuing To Self Quarantine, Write An Album And Do My Thing"

"Hey all my freaks," begins Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale in a social media address.

"I get why everyone is excited about some states reopening right now. In my opinion, without a vaccine, this is like opening up a designated section of a public pool for pissing. But ya know... you do you. I’m continuing to self quarantine, write an album and do my thing. But what I need to address tonight is the audacity of some people to assume that just because I’m someone of note, that I am not suffering because of all this. I spend most of my time, 90% of it, on tour, which is NOT a reality right now. My crew is suffering, the future is unknown, and most of the bands you know and love won’t make it out of this. So if you are able, please be smart. Don’t go out unless it’s necessary, and if you gotta, do curb side, wear a mask, wash/sanitize your hands. And let’s band together to end this shit! Click this link to help all the road crews without whom the rock show would not go on!" #roadiestrong

In other news, Lzzy reveals, "Next week on #RaiseYourHorns thanks to @wah_music ... I have my good bud @coreytaylor as my special guest!!! I have no clue what is gonna happen... because the man is a human tornado...but I know it’s gonna be epic! You don’t wanna miss this!" YouTube.com/WeAreHear

(Photo by @thejoestorm)