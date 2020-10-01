HALESTORM Vocalist LZZY HALE - "It's Just About Living In The Now"

Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger from Halestorm joined Sweetwater's Nick Bowcott for a brand new interview and performance, which can be seen below.

In addition to treating viewers to an acoustic version of "The Silence" from their 2018 album Vicious, the pair talk about how they're fairing during the current pandemic. An excerpt has been transcribed as follows:

"Something we've been talking about a lot lately is, understanding that there are things we can't control," says Lzzy. "We can't predict the future, and we can't go back in time and make things right, so really it's just about living in the now, and understanding what we can do right now, and what we have. What we can control is creating and making music, and being positive; being a shoulder to lean on for some of our friends."